Valley teen arrested for alleged terroristic threats toward Phoenix Pride Festival

A 17-year-old male has been arrested on charges of terrorism over alleged plans to attack the Phoenix Pride Festival last weekend.

The FBI, Buckeye and Glendale police departments arrested 17-year-old Marvin Jalo following an investigation.

On Wednesday, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced the arrest saying Jalo acquired materials to make an explosive device.

During an investigation, detectives found that between November 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024, Jalo chatted online about supplies necessary to make an improvised explosive device and then had those supplies shipped to him.

He also talked about his intent to make TATP (triacetone triperoxide), an unstable explosive that could propel shrapnel and other dangerous items outward, causing serious injury or death to people in the area, MCAO announced.

A Grand Jury indicted Jalo on class two dangerous felonies, including one count of terrorism and one count of conspiracy to commit terrorism. Officials say he will be tried as an adult.

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said, “It takes a tremendous amount of cooperative work by law enforcement to develop a lead, locate a suspect, interrupt an attack, and make an arrest before a tragedy could happen. I am deeply grateful and immensely proud of our MCAO investigators and our law enforcement partners for their integral involvement in this case.”

Jalo is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.