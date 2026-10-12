George Crater re-arrested on murder charges after judge overturns conviction in Sun City tenant's death

SUN CITY, AZ — A judge last week threw out the murder conviction against George Crater, a man accused of beating his Sun City tenant to death in 2024, after ruling that a detective's misconduct investigation was never disclosed to the defense before trial. Crater was re-arrested last week on the same charges and was booked back into jail.

Police say Crater killed 70-year-old Thomas Galatola at a home near 99th Avenue and Bell Road in Sun City in 2024. Court documents allege Galatola had fallen behind on rent payments, so Crater flew from Washington state to "confront the renter about not paying rent."

Crater reportedly sent photos of Galatola after the assault to family members and to his boss, who reported the crime. A day later, Galatola told police that Crater had tied him up, beat him, and cut his palm open, and allegedly said, "You'll be dead this afternoon."

Shortly after making a statement to investigators, Galatola had trouble walking and was in pain. He was taken to a hospital and died of a cerebral hematoma.

A jury convicted Crater of Galatola's murder in April. The ruling overturning that verdict centered on what is known legally as "Brady" material, a requirement that any evidence capable of damaging a witness's credibility must be handed over to the defense. A judge found the Maricopa County Attorney's Office never told the defense about a misconduct investigation into one of the detectives on the case, though noted MCAO did not have advance knowledge of the Brady violation.

The defense attorney said the failure had serious consequences.

"The state's case agent withheld Brady material from both the prosecutors and defense. it was so significant that the, that the court dismissed the case," the defense attorney Adam Feldman said.

The detective at the center of the issue is former Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Detective Juan Ruiz. Court records say he testified at Crater's trial while under investigation for "a series of internal violations" from 2020. According to the investigation, those violations included:



Attempting to use his position as a deputy sheriff to avoid consequences for traffic violations by activating emergency lights in his personal vehicle

Illegally equipping his personal vehicle with emergency red and blue lights

Improperly driving in the HOV lane while alone in the vehicle

Failing to report a police contact despite knowing the reporting requirement

The defense says MCSO finished that investigation in February, but the findings did not reach the defense until May.

In a statement to ABC15, MCAO confirmed that Ruiz is listed in its disclosure database and on the Rule 15 list for a 2020 incident, but said the office was not made aware of the investigation until it was submitted to MCAO on April 23 — the day after Crater was convicted.

The conviction was dismissed "without prejudice," meaning the charges could be resubmitted, and they were. Crater was arrested again on the same charges.

"Now he has to face double time because of the state's agent's treachery and ultimately dishonesty with this case," Feldman said.

ABC15 has also learned that Ruiz left MCSO and began working for the Goodyear Police Department as a sworn police officer on July 14, 2025, according to the department. Crater remains in jail, held on a $1 million cash-only bond.