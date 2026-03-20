ABC15 Exclusive: DEA says nearly three million fentanyl pills seized in Arizona

PHOENIX — Millions of fentanyl pills, thousands of pounds of fentanyl powder, and dozens of pill press machines. That's just some of what was seized recently, as part of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Operation Fentanyl Free America.

Only ABC15's cameras were allowed inside the DEA's Phoenix Field Division to see some of the illegal drugs that were seized in Arizona.

The DEA says in Phase II of Operation Fentanyl Free America, roughly 4.7 million fentanyl pills were confiscated from January 12 to February 10 nationwide, but close to three million of those pills were seized in Arizona alone.

"And you don't know what's going in each pill," explains Special Agent in Charge Apolonio Ruiz, who oversees the DEA's Phoenix Field Division.

Recently, S.A.C. Ruiz showed our cameras just part of what was seized in Arizona alone, including fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, and crystal meth.

"It's amazing how much is actually here and what we are missing. How much more can we get? Because I have to tell you, it's coming in by the droves. We led the country among the 50 states in pill seizures," explains Ruiz. "That's a big deal."

During Phase II, in one operation alone, DEA agents and their partners seized nearly 600,000 fentanyl pills in Tucson.

"My folks were doing a surveillance operation, and with that operation, we identified some cartel members who were also distributors," explains Ruiz. "A lot comes through intelligence also. It's actually through normal, lay people who provide the confidential information who are tired of the problem."

Ruiz explains Arizona continues to be such a super highway for fentanyl because our state has many corridors and access points at the border.

"Those all lead to the I-10 and they go out to the I-17 and the I-40," explains Ruiz.

ABC15 Fentanyl Seizures in Arizona

Part of the mission is to target the powerful Sinaloa Cartel, which has pumped illegal drugs into the United States from Mexico for decades, with Arizona playing a key role in this fight.

"The number one thing is saving lives here in Arizona," says Ruiz. "The Sinaloa Cartel, they have tentacles not only on the south side but pushed over here on the north side. They bring cell members here to develop and start shops in these areas and start pushing the drugs into different areas of Arizona."

With more phases on the way, Ruiz says the DEA and its law enforcement partners have a clear message for the cartel.

"We are not going to stop," he says. "We are a force to be reckoned with. And we are going to come after you."

The DEA says there will be additional phases this year of Operation Fentanyl Free America - and it's not just fentanyl law enforcement is after. During Operation Fentanyl Free America, the DEA also seized heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, firearms, pill press machines, money, and much more.

To learn more about Phase II of Operation Fentanyl Free America and to see the results nationwide, click here.