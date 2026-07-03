911 calls released after Maryvale High School student was stabbed and killed in classroom

PHOENIX — Newly released 911 calls reveal the chaotic moments after a 16-year-old was fatally stabbed inside a classroom at Maryvale High School in Phoenix last August.

Michael Montoya, a junior, was stabbed multiple times just four days after he turned 16. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. A classmate has been charged with his murder and is facing trial.

One of the 911 calls came from a student inside the classroom.

"If you can come to Maryvale High School, we have a student that got stabbed. He got stabbed by a knife," the student said.

Phoenix Fire personnel walked students and staff in the classroom through first aid techniques while school staff waited for an ambulance to arrive. A school staff member also called 911.

"We have a student who was wounded by a weapon, and I need to know where the ambulance is at. We've been waiting for more than 10 minutes," the staff member said.

Several other 911 calls came in from people who were not at the school but had seen video of the incident posted online.

Montoya's mother is now suing the Phoenix Union High School District, alleging the district programmed metal detectors to ignore small weapons like the knife used to kill her son.

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