PAC spends more than $250,000 to oppose 3 Scottsdale City Council candidates

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A newly formed political action committee has spent more than a quarter-million dollars so far to defeat three candidates in the Scottsdale City Council race and support two other candidates.

Better Together, a political action committee, provided ABC15 with its first campaign finance report. It shows the PAC is spending money to oppose incumbent candidate Barry Graham and challengers Bob Littlefield and Michelle Ugenti-Rita.

Scottsdale’s primary race got underway last week. Eight candidates are running for three open seats on the council.

Records show Better Together has spent money supporting two candidates: Incumbent candidate Solange Whitehead and challenger Eric Sloan.

We're all about Scottsdale — the schools, the neighborhoods, the businesses, the decisions being made at City Hall and in the community that affect your daily life. Connect with your community by joining the Your Scottsdale News Facebook Group!

Filings show the contributions are coming solely from National Horizon Inc., a conservative super PAC in Alexandria, Virginia, that supports Republican candidates. Records show contributions from National Horizon totaled $335,000 in the reporting period from May 3 through June 30.

Expenses by Better Together totaled $264,000. The money was spent mainly on communications and advertising.

In a statement to ABC15, Better Together’s Treasurer David Leibowitz said:

“The money in this report was spent because Barry Graham, Michelle Ugenti-Rita and Bob Littlefield have records that have repeatedly raised concerns about their judgment, ethics, honesty and leadership. Scottsdale voters deserve to know that before Election Day."

Leibowitz is a former spokesman for Axon.

Graham, Ugenti-Rita and Littlefield have accused Axon, the company that makes Tasers, of being behind Better Together’s campaign. The financial report shows no contributions from individuals.

Graham told ABC15:

“It appears they are going to extreme lengths to hide funding sources. But the connection to Axon is undeniable.”

Axon has emerged as a key issue of debate in this year’s Scottsdale City Council race.

Graham previously opposed a plan by Axon to rezone land in north Scottsdale, where the company plans to build a corporate headquarters and 1,200 apartments and condos. Those plans are now on hold pending the outcome of two legal challenges. Littlefield and Ugenti-Rita have also opposed the expansion.