Eva Garcia, accused of bringing gun into Scottsdale police station, faces lengthy legal process

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Eva Josefina Garcia, the 24-year-old accused of bringing a handgun into a Scottsdale police station in April and threatening two people inside, faces a long criminal process.

She was in Maricopa County Superior Court this month, where a judge designated her case as “complex,” meaning it involves multiple witnesses and could take months or even years to resolve.

She is facing aggravated assault and kidnapping charges. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors said they are not offering a plea deal right now and are waiting for the defense to make a plea offer.

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Sierra Taylor, Garcia’s attorney, said any plea offer is likely months away. She said they have surveillance video but are still waiting for extensive body camera video from the many officers involved.

“The discovery in this case is voluminous. There's also components of physical and mental health issues that are ongoing, and there’s a long history of those things, “ Taylor told the judge during the court hearing.

Surveillance video shows a police sergeant opening the door to the lobby and telling Garcia to drop the gun; she refused and pointed the weapon at the sergeant and responding officers. The sergeant fired his duty pistol, striking Garcia. She was taken to the hospital afterward, where she remained under protective custody for 12 days before being released and booked into jail on several felony charges.