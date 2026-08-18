Arizona Boardwalk opens 80-foot Ferris wheel with air conditioning

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Boardwalk Big Wheel is officially open at Arizona Boardwalk, giving visitors a new way to see the Valley from 80 feet above Scottsdale.

The attraction is now the tallest permanent Ferris wheel in Arizona and can be seen from Loop 101. Its 18 enclosed, climate-controlled gondolas each seat up to six people, offering relief from the desert heat during the roughly 15-minute ride.

Zack Perry

Every gondola stops at the top, allowing passengers to take in 360-degree views of Camelback Mountain, the McDowell Mountains and Four Peaks in the distance.

Arizona Boardwalk added the Big Wheel to mark the entertainment complex’s 10th anniversary. It is also the venue’s 10th attraction.

Zack Perry

Tickets cost $9 for the first rider and $6 for each additional rider in the same gondola.

Arizona Boardwalk is located at 9500 E. Vía de Ventura, Suite E-100, Scottsdale.

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