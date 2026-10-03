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Man dead after shooting on Grand Avenue

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PHOENIX — A man died after a shooting at the 3900 block of West Grand Avenue Friday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police say that at around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting and found a man dead.

Police are at the scene and investigating.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

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