Phoenix Suns 'Fan Fest' brings excitement and energy as team looks ahead to season

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns season started Monday with media day, followed by training camp on Tuesday and on Friday "Fan Fest" ignited basketball fever here in The Valley.

Fans got a chance to get their first look at this year's team while also getting a chance to check out new team merchandise, family events and of course take in the sights and sounds of an "electric" night.

Here from Suns fans and players in the video above as we recap the "Suns 2026 Fan Fest."