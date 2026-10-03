First Fridays return to downtown Phoenix with new rules after safety concerns

PHOENIX — First Fridays are getting a fresh start in downtown Phoenix.

After public safety concerns prompted organizers to suspend the event's traditional street closures and outdoor vendor market earlier this year, the city is launching a new pilot program aimed at bringing back the crowds while addressing the problems that disrupted the longtime tradition.

The changes officially begin Friday, October 2.

Under the new rules, businesses must obtain a permit to host vendors outside their storefronts. Roosevelt Street and surrounding roads will also remain open to vehicles instead of being closed off for pedestrians.

Alan Stephenson with the City of Phoenix says the changes are designed to make the event more manageable while encouraging visitors to explore downtown businesses.

"It'll be easier to find some parking around those areas, and you can use the big sidewalks to get to the businesses and experience the art," Stephenson said.

Adam Klepp

First Fridays began as an art walk in 1994. More than three decades later, city officials hope the new approach will help restore that original intention.

"This takes us back to where we had an arts focus on it," Stephenson said.

Local businesses hope crowds return

For businesses along Roosevelt Row, the return of First Fridays is welcome news.

Bud Meister, owner of Bud's Glass Joint, is among the business owners approved for a permit under the new program. His shop plans to feature live glassblowing demonstrations and live bands.

Meister says the interruption earlier this year did cost downtown businesses valuable momentum.

"When the streets were not closed, they said First Friday is over; every other city took that as an opportunity to say we have that stuff going on here." Meister said

Adam Klepp Bud's Glass Joint on 5th Street will have art in front of the store on First Friday.

With cooler weather arriving, Meister hopes the new format will encourage people to rediscover downtown Phoenix and support its small businesses.

"Support local businesses, support downtown Phoenix," Meister said. "If you haven't been down here in a while, I guarantee there's 15 new places you didn't know existed."

The City of Phoenix plans to run the pilot program for one year as officials continue evaluating the future of First Fridays.

