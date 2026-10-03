2 injured after aggravated assault, attempted suicide, police say

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A man and a woman have been hospitalized after an aggravated assault and attempted suicide in Scottsdale Friday, according to Scottsdale Police.
Police say they received reports of a shooting involving two people near McDowell Road and 97th Way.
A man and a woman have been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say there is no danger to the surrounding community.
The scene and investigation are still active.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story with the latest information.
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