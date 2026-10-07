Phoenix billboard firm snags Times Square space, opens NYC office

A Phoenix-based outdoor advertising company is making major moves at one of the most visible intersections in the world.

This month, Frame OOH – which recently changed its name from Harkey Media – expanded its presence in the New York market with the acquisition of 9 Times Square and relaunched the famous billboard with a new state of the art, 27-foot by 66-foot full motion screen.

Frame OOH also opened a new office in New York City to increase in-market support as it scales its growth in the Big Apple.

Over the past few years, Scott Harkey’s out-of-home advertising company has expanded quickly as he has acquired and built digital billboards across Phoenix and in markets like New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Boston, Las Vegas, Nashville, Salt Lake City and Kansas City. Changing the company’s name is another move that Harkey said will lead to its growth.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.