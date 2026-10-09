Bank of America shifts leadership focus to Phoenix as tech, semiconductor sectors surge

Raul Anaya spends a considerable amount of time thinking about Bank of America's approach to expanding its financial services to communities across the country.

As Bank of America’s head of local markets strategy, Anaya oversees the financial giant’s efforts to integrate its eight lines of business across 97 markets nationwide.

Anaya is particularly bullish on Bank of America’s continued growth in the Valley because of its rising population, concentration of wealth, corporate relocations and expanding technology and semiconductor ecosystems, he said.

“Phoenix is one of the top markets for us as a company that we're investing in, and one that we see a lot of growth potential,” Anaya told the Business Journal.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.