Arizona prepares for more than 90,000 housing units as state land auctions surge

Recent sales and zoning actions involving state trust land have created a pipeline for more than 90,000 housing units in Arizona.

Between fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2026, the Arizona State Land Department⁠ auctioned more than 7,650 acres of state trust land that are expected to support construction of 31,724 new housing units across Arizona.

During this same time period, the state land department has zoned 11,295 acres of state trust land for residential development. Once auctioned, this zoned land allows an additional 61,174 housing units, according to ASLD⁠.

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