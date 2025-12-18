AM Roundup: Verdict to be announced in Cleophus Cooksey trial, Valley vet looking for service dog recipient

PHOENIX — Happy Thursday! Our December "heat wave" may finally have an end in sight, but until then, you can get away with a short-sleeve shirt outside during the day!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, December 18; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - December heatwave continues across Arizona!

The unseasonably warm December stretch continues today, with highs in the mid-70s, more than 10 degrees above normal! Temperatures climb into the low 80s tomorrow and continue through the weekend.

A jury has reached a verdict to determine whether or not a convicted serial killer in the Valley will be put to death.

On Wednesday, the Maricopa County Court announced a verdict had been reached in the sentencing phase of the trial, months after the same jury found Cleophus Cooksey guilty in connection with a series of killings in Phoenix and Glendale in 2017.

On September 25, a jury found Cooksey guilty of all 14 charges of murder, kidnapping, sex assault attempt, robbery and armed robbery.

Prosecutors stated they are seeking the death penalty against Cooksey for the murders for which he has already been convicted.

The same jury was instructed to weigh aggravating and mitigating factors that would be used to determine a criminal sentence.

ABC15 has heard the calls for action from Tempe leaders and also loved ones of the teen killed in a September hit-and-run crash. Tempe police connected the suspected driver to Tempe Tavern, saying they were at the bar in the hours before.

The Valley business is also at the center of two large-scale underage busts. Our team received over 200 pages of investigative reports involving the bar dating back to 2023.

ABC15 also sat down with the former Director of the Department of Liquor Licenses and Control, Tracy Uffelman, to help gain insight.

Tempe police said between the two busts, in April and November, officers made over 400 arrests.

"I've been in the state of Arizona several times, but total of 30 years of my career," said Uffelman. "I've never heard a number that high."

Records allege people underage paid extra to enter Tempe Tavern

It was a special night at the Durango Juvenile Detention Center on Wednesday. Some of the inmates earned the privilege to have a special dinner and bonding time with their families ahead of the holidays.

For those serving time to get a family dinner, they must earn "blue polo status" through good behavior, and detention center officials say it often takes multiple months to reach the milestone.

But for those who earn it, they have the opportunity to see and bond with their parents, siblings, and other family members, when they may not see them again for several years.

Some juvenile inmates celebrate special dinner with their families

A Valley Air Force veteran and former police officer who suffered a traumatic brain injury is working to match a service dog with a veteran before the holidays.

Tom Haubold knows firsthand the life-changing impact a service dog can have. His dog, Haley, alerts him before chronic migraines begin, a condition he developed after suffering a traumatic brain injury in a motorcycle crash while serving as a police officer.

“She can detect when I’m about to have a migraine before I can,” Haubold said. “She’ll alert me so I can take my medication, and if I lose my balance, she’ll steady me.”

Haley was given to him by KnightWatch K-9, based in Sierra Vista, south of Tucson. Now, Constance Baker, who runs KnightWatch K9, is hoping to place another dog — a German Shepherd named Valor — with a veteran.

"What we try to do is try to find a veteran each year, like before Christmas, right before the holidays, because that is the most difficult time for veterans," Baker said.

Valley veteran works to match service dog with fellow veteran before holidays