MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: December heatwave continues across Arizona!

PHOENIX — High pressure is keeping Arizona incredibly warm this December!

Phoenix set back-to-back records on Sunday and Monday with highs in the low 80s, and now more record-breaking 80s are in the forecast as we inch closer to Christmas.

The record is 7 days in the 80s in December of 1980, but 2025 could end up in second place for the most December days in the 80s in Phoenix.

Average high temperatures for this time of year are in the mid 60s, so we're running around 15 degrees above normal!

With Valley highs in the 70s again on Thursday, our daily heat record of 83 degrees is safe. But, more daily heat records are in jeopardy Sunday and Monday in Phoenix as temperatures soar back into the low 80s.

We are also tracking a possible shift in the forecast by Christmas Day that could include cooler air and maybe even some chances for rain across Arizona. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 8.28" (+1.38" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

