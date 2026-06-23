AM Roundup: Update on Nancy Guthrie search, another unlicensed cosmetic injector arrested, Buc-ee's opens

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! Big-time heat arrives in the coming days. Now is the time to start hydrating if you have to be outside!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, June 23; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warning in the Valley this week

Dangerous heat continues across the Valley today. A high of 111º expected under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows hold in the mid to upper 80s. Tomorrow, the first Extreme Heat Warnings of the summer go into effect.

A second ransom note received by a Tucson, Arizona, television station following the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie said she died shortly after her abduction, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, was kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona, home in the early hours of Feb. 1.

In the days after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, various ransom notes were sent to the media.

The first note demanded cryptocurrency for Nancy Guthrie's return. The second note, according to sources, said she had died shortly after she was taken and was buried in nature.

A second woman has been arrested by the Arizona Attorney General's Office for allegedly providing cosmetic injections here in the Valley without a license.

Brandi Dees' arrest comes less than two months after another woman, Sayde Holladay, was also arrested in Phoenix.

The ABC15 Investigators have learned the cases against Dees and Holladay are connected.

Court paperwork says Brandi Dees, who operated under the name Baddie Bratzz, started providing cosmetic injections in 2024.

The 30-year-old is accused of offering services like dermal fillers, Botox, fat dissolve, and BBLs without a license.

AG's office makes second arrest in unlicensed cosmetic injector case

Gilbert and Chandler are moving forward with separate but coordinated plans to widen Warner Road, one of the East Valley's busiest east-west corridors, as both cities work to keep pace with rapid population growth.

Gilbert's project will widen the final stretch of Warner Road between Recker and Power roads, adding travel lanes, bike lanes and sidewalks. Construction is anticipated to begin later this year.

In Chandler, the city has approved a nearly $500,000 study to examine traffic conditions on Warner Road between Price and McQueen roads. The study kicks off in July and is expected to take about eight months to complete.

Chandler's 2019 Transportation Master Plan identified Warner as one of the city's busiest corridors and warned that without improvements, congestion could significantly worsen by 2040.

East Valley communities Gilbert and Chandler take steps towards Warner Road widening amid rapid growth

After much anticipation in the Valley, Buc-ee’s Travel Center has finally opened its first Arizona location in Goodyear!

The state’s first Buc-ee’s Travel Center occupies 74,000 square feet and offers 120 fueling positions.

The Texas favorite will be a 24-hour location.

The City of Goodyear announced that a designated Buc-ee's travel route will be in effect on opening day and will remain in effect until traffic control is no longer needed. Drivers should “expect slow-moving to standstill traffic at times.”

After much anticipation, Buc-ee's finally opens in Goodyear