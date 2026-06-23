MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning in the Valley this week

PHOENIX — Extreme heat is returning to Arizona!

High pressure is building over the Desert Southwest, sending Valley highs back above 110 degrees.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect Wednesday and Thursday across the Valley as temperatures approach 112 degrees.

So, Wednesday and Thursday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to protect yourself, you family and your pets from these dangerously hot temperatures.

Make sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outside from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. when temperatures are at their hottest. Bring your pets inside during these times, too.

If you need to be outside, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and take frequent breaks in shade or air conditioning to cool down.

We are also tracking more heat alerts across other parts of the state.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet until this evening.

Parts of southeastern Arizona, like Tucson and Safford, are also under Extreme Heat Warnings Tuesday and Wednesday.

While our Valley forecast looks to stay mostly dry all week, we could see some storms in the higher terrain. The highest chances on Tuesday will be along the Mogollon Rim and across northeastern Arizona.

Winds will pick up later in the week, too. Look for gusts near 30 mph here in the Valley on Friday and Saturday.

By early next week, our heat starts to back off a bit as low pressure passes to our north. Look for temperatures back down near 105 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.61" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.01" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

