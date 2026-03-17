AM Roundup: Two men shot in Phoenix, Cactus League heat changes, murder trial at risk

PHOENIX — Good Tuesday morning! Make sure to wear green today for St. Patrick's Day!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, March 17; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warning issued as triple-digit temperatures arrive this week

A strong ridge of high pressure is building over the desert southwest, and it is going to send temperatures soaring. Highs stay in the 90s today before pushing into the triple digits tomorrow and staying there through the rest of the week.

Two men are hurt after they were shot Monday afternoon at a store in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the store near Interstate 17 and Thunderbird Road around 2:45 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot.

Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries. One man's injuries are considered life-threatening, while the other man's wounds are not.

Phoenix is on the front end of a historic heat wave that could see temperatures rise to 105 degrees this week, and several Cactus League teams have pushed back start times to adapt.

Click the link above to see which games have been pushed back with their new start times.

Cactus League stadiums preparing for extreme March heat

A group of 18 dogs rescued from a home in Guadalupe is now getting a second chance at finding permanent homes, thanks to the help of local animal welfare organizations.

The dogs, now known as the “Guadalupe 18,” were brought to Heidi's Village after their owner realized the number of animals had grown beyond what they could manage.

“These are all well-cared-for dogs, these are not neglected dogs, these are not unloved dogs,” said Randy Rotondo. “Quite the opposite. They just needed help with resources to stop the cycle.”

Animal rescues team up after Guadalupe dog owner comes forward for help

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge is weighing whether to throw out a high-profile child murder case in the middle of an extensive and costly trial because of major problems with the Goodyear Police Department’s tracking of evidence.

Judge Patricia Starr paused the trial after six months.

In an emergency hearing, she said she will make a decision on Wednesday whether to dismiss the case against Gerymane and Lisa Cunningham or declare a mistrial.

Major child murder trial at risk because Goodyear PD failed to track evidence