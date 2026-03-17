MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning issued as triple-digit temperatures arrive this week

PHOENIX — A strong ridge of high pressure building over the Desert Southwest will send temperatures soaring, running close to 30 degrees above normal by the end of the week!

Here in the Valley, highs stay in the 90s Tuesday before pushing into the triple digits by the middle of the week.

Due to the dangerous early-season heat, the National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for the Valley Thursday through Sunday. For parts of Yavapai and Mohave counties, that warning goes into effect Wednesday.

Thursday through Sunday will also be ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take precautions.

If you plan to be outdoors, try to limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day and drink plenty of water.

Some hiking trails, including parts of South Mountain, Piestewa Peak, and Camelback Mountain, will be closed to protect hikers. First responders and dogs are not allowed on trails when temperatures reach 100 degrees or higher.

Forecast highs could push past 105 degrees on Friday and Saturday, heat levels Phoenix typically does not see until late May.

That kind of heat this early in the year could break several records. We could also set new marks for the earliest 100-degree and 105-degree days ever recorded in Phoenix, along with the most triple-digit days ever logged in March.

Right now, the earliest Phoenix has ever reached 100 degrees was March 26, 1988. That is also the only time the city has ever hit triple digits during the month of March.

The peak of this heat dome looks to arrive Friday into Saturday before temperatures ease back into the 90s next week, still well above normal for late March.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.31" (-1.97" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

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