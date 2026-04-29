Phoenix leaders plan for water shortages as Colorado River shrinks 

PHOENIX — Phoenix leaders are laying out their plan to keep water flowing as the Colorado River shrinks, relying on decades of preparation for potential shortages.

The city of Phoenix has been in stage 1 drought conditions since 2022, but they are preparing to move to stage 2 by the end of the year.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, city leaders, and the Water Services Department and Water Resources leadership gathered on Tuesday to discuss the drought management plan and long-term strategies amid water shortage concerns.

The Colorado River makes up 40% of the city's water supply, while the Salt and Verde rivers provide the majority of the water, according to the city. Even though the population has grown, city officials say water use per person has dropped by 30 percent over the last 20 years.

To make up for less river water, the city is storing unused water underground. Leaders are also building new ways to pump groundwater and move it across the city. Looking ahead, Phoenix is advancing a new water purification plant to serve the metro area and is looking at a statewide plan to share water voluntarily.

Leaders are asking residents and businesses to keep saving water.

Some council members warn that federal decisions and climate change could drive up water costs. They also want to push back on new buildings that use a lot of water, such as data centers.

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