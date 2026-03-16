Diamondbacks-Brewers Cactus League game pushed back due to expected heat wave

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Sunday that the start time for their Cactus League game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday has been pushed back due to expected high temperatures.

The game, which was originally set to start at 1:10 p.m. MST at Salt River Fields, will now start at 6:10 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

The Diamondbacks are the latest Cactus League team to push their start time back as the metro Phoenix area could potentially see record highs later in the week.

As of Sunday evening, at least eight other Cactus League games later this week have been pushed back.

See that full list on this story on Arizona Sports.