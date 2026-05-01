Turkey’s national soccer team to train in Mesa ahead of 2026 World Cup

MESA, AZ — Mesa is poised to welcome a world-class athletic event as Turkey’s men’s national soccer team prepares to set up their training camp at Arizona Athletic Grounds, sources confirmed to ABC15.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, beginning June 11th in cities across North America, Mesa will become an international enclave for Turkish fans and athletes alike.

The news has invigorated Mesa’s Turkish community, including business owners Mustafa Uygur and his son, Ali, who operate the Microfix24 repair shop near Arizona State University. Originally from Istanbul, the Uygur family has called Tempe home for nearly a decade.

“It’s exciting. I’m almost six or seven thousand miles away, and they’re coming here. The practice field is going to be just a 19-minute drive from my house. It’s a dream come true,” Mustafa said, unable to contain his enthusiasm.

Ali echoed his father’s sentiment.

“Hopefully, we can go visit them at their practices here in Mesa. I’m also looking forward to going to at least one game. Maybe if I can convince him,” Ali joked, hinting at a family outing.

Turkey’s last appearance at the men’s World Cup was in 2002, when the team finished third overall. Their Mesa camp signals significant international attention for the city, as the Turks prepare for matches on the West Coast. Two of Turkey’s three group stage contests will be held in California, including a highly anticipated June 25 match against the U.S. national team.

The economic impact isn’t lost on local entrepreneurs like Mustafa “Moos” Erdem, owner of Real Food Kitchen, a Mesa restaurant popular among Turkish soccer fans. “We are looking forward to seeing them over here and welcoming them over here,” Erdem said. “Hopefully, we’re going to have a good time, and they will enjoy Arizona.”

Estimates suggest that as many as three thousand Turkish-born residents live in the greater Phoenix area. For them, and for soccer enthusiasts throughout the Valley, the chance to see their national team up close represents an unprecedented opportunity. However, FIFA has yet to release a detailed local training schedule and has not responded to ABC15’s request for comment.

As anticipation builds, one thing is certain: international soccer fever is about to sweep Mesa, bringing fans, culture, and excitement to Arizona in the weeks leading up to the World Cup.