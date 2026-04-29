Mesa’s Asian District flourishes as city campaign embraces, celebrates diversity

MESA, AZ — The vibrant heart of West Mesa beats with the energy of more than 100 Asian-based businesses, whose owners say celebrating their cultures is paying off in both community spirit and economic growth.

Late last year, the city launched an ambitious campaign to attract tourists to the Asian District. Economic development leaders unveiled new signs and decorative banners along Dobson Road, branding the area as “Asian District Mesa-AZ.” The move has given the district a more visible shine and signaled Mesa’s commitment to promoting the neighborhood’s rich cultural offerings.

Rongchan “Fanny” Tan, owner of Tan Hua Inn on Dobson Road, has spent nearly a decade serving herbal soups, teas, and Asian delights. She credits the city’s efforts for helping her business thrive.

“Different Asian cultures are all inside here together,” Tan said. “It’s very good for the people who come here and visit. It’s together in this community.”

Merchants have watched a surge of new businesses open in recent years. The arrival of H-Mart, a renowned Asian grocery store, has been hailed as a universal success and a commercial anchor for the district.

“They go and see it, and they’re like, I was in another world,” said Andrew Burtoni, whose family opened Mekong Plaza in 2006. In the past year alone, 12 new businesses have launched at the plaza, reinforcing the district’s cultural appeal.

“I’ve talked with people. It’s exciting for them,” Burtoni said. “Maybe the city or town they’re from doesn’t have an Asian District, and they get to experience it here.”

City economic developers, including Jaye O’Donnell, are enjoying a victory lap. O’Donnell said investment and resources directed toward the district have encouraged outside companies to consider Mesa’s west side for their expansion.

“They’re not just excited that we have the Asian District in Mesa, but they feel welcomed, and they understand that Mesa is a community that values diversity and wants them here,” O’Donnell said.

Even Valley Metro Rail played a part by renaming the nearest light rail stop to attract more attention. Burtoni and Tan believe the district is far from reaching its full potential. With space available and enthusiasm high, they see opportunities to welcome more businesses—and more tourists—in the years ahead.

This Saturday, Tan Hua Inn is hosting a special tea party, a gathering for friends and customers. Tan encourages party attendees to gather for the hour-long party beginning at 3 p.m.