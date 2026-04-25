EVIT hosts annual Rock-A-Thon

MESA, AZ — Rock out...for a good cause!

The annual Rock-A-Thon, benefiting students at the East Valley Institute of Technology in Mesa, is happening right now!

Now in its second year, the Rock-A-Thon is a 48-hour live fundraiser on 88.7 The Pulse that's put together entirely by students at EVIT's Radio & Audio Production program.

ABC15 stopped by Friday afternoon to kick things off.

Proceeds will help EVIT buy new equipment, improve their studios, and make the overall experience better for so many deserving students.

The Rock-A-Thon also features a live auction and live concerts. The run wraps up at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 26.

For more information on how you can help and get involved, click here.