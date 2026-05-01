WATCH: Allison Feldman's father dies, weeks after murder verdict

Weeks after a verdict was read in Allison Feldman's murder case, her dad, Harley Feldman, has died.

Earlier this month, a jury convicted Ian Mitcham of murdering Allison back in 2015. Harley was in court nearly every day while the guilt phase of the trial played out.

Last week, he also delivered his victim impact statement.

"I promised Allison, when she was murdered 11 years ago, not to rest until we got to court," said Harley in court.

Watch the full story in the video player above

ABC15 spoke with Harley frequently and covered the case over the years. Harley and his wife have a second daughter, Kelly Weinblatt. Hear from her in the video player below.