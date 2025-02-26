Decade Departed: The murder of Allison Feldman and the battle over DNA evidence

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — This latest episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered follows the murder of Allison Feldman 10 years after she was killed here in the Valley.

The University of Arizona graduate was found dead in her Scottsdale home on Feb. 18, 2015.

Loved ones had last heard from the 31-year-old the night before.

It would be years until an arrest was made, but a decade later, the case still hasn't made it to trial. A battle over DNA evidence has stalled the case and even reached the highest court in Arizona.

Our team dug back into the ABC15 archives, revisiting the impact Allison's case had on the Valley and the state.

Arizona Crime Uncovered reporter Ashley Holden sat down with Allison's dad, Harley Feldman, as he waits to hear if the DNA battle will end here or if the United States Supreme Court will hear the case.

