Allison Feldman's father hopeful trial could be around the corner

SCOTTSDALE — It's an investigation that's gripped the Valley for years — the murder of Allison Feldman.

Eight and half years and one arrest later, Feldman’s dad, Harley, is hopeful a trial is around the corner.

“It’s probably the most horrible news you can ever get to lose a child like that,” said Harley.

He still remembers the phone call when he learned his daughter Allison had been killed.

“We knew something was wrong,” said Harley. “She didn't answer her phone.”

A call from a detective confirmed the family’s fears.

Allison, then 31 years old, was found by her boyfriend in February of 2015. She had been murdered in her Scottsdale home.

The case went cold for years, until a major break in the case in 2018.

For the first time in Arizona, familial DNA was used to lead police from the crime scene to suspect Ian Mitcham.

“I can't believe it," said one of Mitcham’s co-workers at the North Phoenix deli where he worked and was arrested.

People at the deli were shocked as they watched Mitcham put in handcuffs in April of 2018.

Harley told ABC15, he didn’t know Mitcham before he was arrested.

Court documents from 2018 also said investigators couldn't find a connection between Allison and Mitcham.

Those documents also said Mitcham denied knowing Allison, being in her home, or committing any crimes against her.

“There’s no doubt in my mind, but I'm not the one that has to be convinced,” said Harley.

He and his family have been waiting since 2015 for their day in court.

“This is eight and a half years of time just going by, and sometimes you wonder if it's ever going to come to a close,” said Harley.

Just as a trial neared, a battle over that critical DNA evidence began. Earlier this year, one judge tossed out a DNA sample. They said it couldn't be used as evidence against Mitcham because it was collected as part of an unrelated case.

In August, the Arizona Court of Appeals reversed that decision.

“So that DNA is back in evidence,” said Harley. “We don't know if the defense is going to appeal to Arizona Supreme Court.”

In the last few weeks, Harley and his wife moved to the Valley as they hope a trial will start soon.

“I want the jury to know that I'm there,” said Harley. “I want the accused to know that I'm there. I want the judge to know that I'm there representing her.”

Right now, the couple is living in Allison’s home as they wait to move into one of their own.

“The house has been totally redone on the inside,” said Harley. “We've planted a grapefruit tree that she always wanted.”

He said it’s their way of honoring Allison.

Harley also volunteers with organizations and grief groups, even reaching out to other Valley families.

“I never thought about counseling people but that's what I've been doing,” said Harley.

ABC15 did reach out to Mitcham's attorney, but they have not responded.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said they are closely monitoring the case.

The deadline for Mitcham’s defense team to appeal to the State Supreme Court was originally in September, but it was pushed back to October 16.

