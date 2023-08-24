Judge reverses previous ruling regarding DNA evidence in Allison Feldman murder case

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that a key piece of DNA evidence in Allison Feldman's murder case can be used, reversing a previous ruling.

Ian Mitcham was taken into custody in 2018, three years after Feldman was killed in her Scottsdale home.

Police say DNA linked Mitcham to the crime, but earlier this year, a judge ruled that the DNA sample could not be used as evidence since it was collected as part of an unrelated DUI case in 2015.

Feldman's father reacted to the reversal, saying "Right now it's a big step because the momentum and the laws I felt are in our favor. So I feel more vindicated... and we're excited it went the way that it did. We're learning the wheels of justice grind slowly and it can be a frustrating process but eventually I think it will be in the right place."

Mitcham's case has been on hold pending this decision.

Feldman's dad says that Mitcham's defense team can still try to take the case to the Arizona Supreme Court. The petition to do so would be due in September.