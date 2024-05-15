Arizona Supreme Court will hear oral arguments over crucial DNA evidence in Allison Feldman's murder

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Arizona Supreme Court has granted oral arguments in a battle over the DNA evidence that led law enforcement to the suspect accused of murdering Allison Feldman.

Ian Mitcham was arrested for the murder three years after the 31-year-old was found dead in her Scottsdale home back in 2015.

The case had been cold until a major break in 2018. For the first time in Arizona, familial DNA was used to lead police from the crime scene to Mitcham.

Feldman's dad, Harley, told ABC15 he didn’t know the suspect before he was arrested. Court documents from 2018 also said investigators couldn't find a connection between Allison and Mitcham.

Those documents also said Mitcham denied knowing Allison, being in her home, or committing any crimes against her.

Feldman's parents have been waiting for over nine years for their day in court. But just as a trial neared, a battle over that critical DNA evidence began. In 2023, one judge tossed out a DNA sample. They said it couldn't be used as evidence against Mitcham because it was collected as part of an unrelated case.

Later, the Arizona Court of Appeals reversed that decision and Feldman's parents were once again hopeful a trial was around the court.

But Mitcham and his defense team appealed to the State Supreme Court in the fall of 2023.

Nearly seven months later, the court said they would take up the case and granted oral arguments. ABC15 was told the date for oral arguments has not been released.

The State Supreme Court has set dates for filings from both legal teams that range between May and July of this year.

ABC15 will continue to stay on top of this story and bring you updates as they come in to our newsroom.