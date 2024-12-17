Decision on DNA evidence in high-profile murder case of Allison Feldman expected

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court is expected to file an opinion on key DNA evidence in the 2015 murder of Allison Feldman in Scottsdale.

Months after oral arguments, the State Supreme Court is expected to file its opinion at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The decision has been years in the making in a murder case nearly a decade old.

Allison Feldman was found murdered in her Scottsdale home over nine years ago.

Her case marked the first in Arizona where familial DNA was used to help track down a suspect. But all these years later, Ian Mitcham's trial is on hold as the battle over DNA evidence went all the way up to the state's top court.

The 31-year-old's murder rocked the Valley, but the case went cold until 2018. In April of that year, law enforcement announced they had arrested Mitcham.

It was the first time Arizona used familial DNA to lead police from the crime scene to the suspect. In Mitcham's case, his brother, who was already behind bars, matched as a close relative.

Despite the arrest, court documents said investigators couldn't find a connection between Allison and Mitcham.

Police noted he denied the accusations when questioned back in 2018. All these years later, Mitcham's trial is on hold after a battle over that key piece of DNA evidence began.

One judge tossed out Mitcham's DNA sample and said it couldn't be used as evidence because it was collected as part of an unrelated DUI case.

But then an appeals court reversed that decision.

The Arizona Supreme Court listened to oral arguments in late September.

"Inevitable discovery cannot rely on speculation, and that’s precisely why Judge Whitehead at trial court said that the state had not fulfilled its burden to prove the inevitable discovery," said Mitcham's attorney Mike Steinfeld.

"It's form over function to say they need to retake the sample to develop the profile that's in the database," said Criminal Division Chief for the State Attorney General's Office Nick Klingerman. "I can take another sample today and it will result in the same profile."

Feldman's dad, Harley Feldman, left court that day feeling hopeful.

"...I thought they did a good job, and I feel good about the outcome," said Harley.

Mitcham's attorney, Jeffrey Kirchler, sent ABC15 a statement back in September:"The Fourth Amendment and Article 2 Section 8 of Arizona Constitution cannot be chipped away...We all have the right to be free from government overreach into the most private areas of our lives. The Arizona Supreme Court’s decision in this case either will ensure our individual rights or deteriorate them."

After those oral arguments, ABC15 reached out to MCAO. Our team did ask what the impact would be if the DNA sample was thrown out. MCAO said they can't share anything more since it's still an open case.

Ahead of the opinion being filed, it appears Mitcham's next court date in Maricopa County Superior Court is in January.