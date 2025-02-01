New trial date set for Allison Feldman murder case

MARICOPA COUNTY — A new trial date has been set for Ian Mitcham, the man accused of murdering Allison Feldman back in 2015. The new date comes after a battle over key DNA evidence reached the Arizona Supreme Court in 2024.

Feldman, who was 31 years old at the time, was found brutally murdered in her Scottsdale home near Loop 101 and Pima Road nearly a decade ago. Police said Feldman died of head trauma. According to court documents, she was found nude, and her body smelled of bleach.

Her case marked the first in Arizona where familial DNA was used to help track down a suspect. Despite the arrest, court documents said investigators couldn't find a connection between Feldman and Mitcham.

Mitcham's trial was on hold until the State Supreme Court ruled the DNA evidence could be used in December 2024.

In court on Friday, Mitcham's attorney Jeffrey Kirchler said that they are still planning to try and appeal the DNA decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"It will be filed within the next couple of weeks," said Kirchler. "We're not going to wait till March 17 to file. There may be rulings from the United States Supreme Court that affect this case, but either way, we would know by October. And once we know, well we may have to revisit this trial date or not, but at least we'll know there's a certainty there."

ABC15 has sat down with Allison's dad over the last decade as he's pushed for justice. Harley Feldman was back in court Friday, with his attorney speaking for him.

"Although October is not ideal because of the holidays, I think they just really want to trial on the books and in 2025," the Feldman's attorney said.

All parties ended up voicing agreement for a date that month. The judge set the trial to begin on Oct. 20, 2025.

Both the judge and Kirchler said in court the deadline to file with the Supreme Court was March 17.