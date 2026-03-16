18 dogs rescued from Guadalupe home are looking for new families

PHOENIX — A group of 18 dogs rescued from a home in Guadalupe is now getting a second chance at finding permanent homes, thanks to the help of local animal welfare organizations.

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The dogs, now known as the “Guadalupe 18,” were brought to Heidi's Village after their owner realized the number of animals had grown beyond what they could manage.

“These are all well cared for dogs, these are not neglected dogs, these are not unloved dogs,” said Randy Rotondo. “Quite the opposite. They just needed help with resources to stop the cycle.”

Rotondo said the dogs had food, water and shelter, but the owner did not have the financial resources to spay and neuter them. After several litters, the population quickly grew to 18.

“Veterinary funding and care can be expensive and things just get out of control,” Rotondo said.

Seeking help, the owner reached out online and connected with Stella's Rescue Rehab, which helped coordinate the effort to relocate the dogs.

“There’s not one organization that really can take on 18 dogs at once,” Rotondo said.

Through partnerships with Heidi’s Village and other rescue groups, the dogs are now receiving veterinary care, behavioral support and attention from volunteers while they prepare for adoption.

At Heidi’s Village, volunteer Chris Carlisle has been helping care for the dogs as they adjust to their new surroundings.

“The shy ones always need that extra bit of TLC,” Carlisle said.

Rescue workers say the dogs are already showing signs of improvement as they recover and prepare for new homes.

“You see them recover medically, you see them recover emotionally and you watch them thrive in new homes, there’s nothing better,” Rotondo said.

The next step for the Guadalupe 18 is finding permanent families. Those interested in adopting can learn more by contacting Heidi's Village.