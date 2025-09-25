Trial underway for former Phoenix officer and his wife in 2017 death of 7-year-old girl

PHOENIX — A trial is underway for a former Phoenix police officer and his wife for the 2017 death of his 7-year-old daughter.

Germayne Cunningham and his wife, Lisa Cunningham, were indicted on one count of first-degree murder and more than 10 counts of child abuse.

Seven-year-old Sanaa Cunningham died at Phoenix Children's hospital in February 2017.

ABC15

According to an autopsy report, Sanaa's cause of death was due to complications of sepsis in the setting of acute bronchitis with bronchiolitis and early bronchopneumonia, right foot abscess, multiple skin ulcerations, and unspecified schizophrenia spectrum disorder.

Opening statements began on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.

According to an indictment, the couple forced the girl to sleep outside, confined her to a patio with trash, put her in restraints, and failed to provide medical care.

In 2017, the Department of Child Safety told ABC15 that they were called to the home twice in 2016 for a report of alleged sexual abuse and neglect, but reports showed no evidence of any wrongdoing.

However, later that same year, a report was filed showing that alleged neglect and physical abuse were still being investigated.

Germayne worked as an officer for the Phoenix Police Department from 2005 until September 2017, when he resigned.

