AM Roundup: Town hall over proposed APS rate hike, ASU student's body found, basketball star dies at 29

Good Wednesday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, May 13; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warm and breezy day across the Valley

Highs reach the lower 100s this afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph. We cool down into the low 70s tonight. Tomorrow stays right around the century mark.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes spoke to around 200 APS customers Tuesday night at a town hall in north Phoenix centered around the proposed APS utility rate increase.

The proposed rate would increase APS's total revenue by nearly $580 million, or 14% overall.

Under the new rate structure, homeowners could pay 16% more, depending on their plan.

Solar customers face a doubling of their fees, and data centers could have a 45 percent jump.

The utility said the increase is needed not only to keep up with rising equipment costs, but also grid-wide upgrades, resilience against wildfires and power plant improvements.

AG Mayes holds town hall over proposed APS rate hike

Authorities say a person who was reported as missing at the Grand Canyon National Park last month has been found dead.

Park officials were asking for the public's help in locating 26-year-old Sandarsh Krishna, who was last known to be in the park.

Krishna was last believed to be along the Rim Trail along Hermit Road between Bright Angel Lodge and Mohave Point between 4 p.m. on April 27 and 12 a.m. on April 28.

His backpack was turned in by a Good Samaritan that day.

On Saturday, May 9, crews recovered a body below the rim near Verkamp’s Visitor Center on the South Rim.

The body was later identified as Krishna.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of Krishna’s death.

26-year-old man reported missing at the Grand Canyon National Park found dead

The Scottsdale School Board has voted to place a $375 million bond measure on the November ballot to fund improvements at more than two dozen schools.

District officials are considering a bond measure of up to $375 million for campus security upgrades, new technology, and repairs to aging infrastructure.

The district is not building new schools due to declining enrollment, but district leaders say existing buildings still need work.

Tuesday's meeting will review details.

“Campus security is probably more important now than I’ve ever experienced it,” said Dennis Roehler, the district’s director of facilities, at a recent meeting. “It seems like every other day there’s something in the news about bad happenings on campus.”

He emphasized the bond money would be spread out across the district’s more than two dozen campuses.

Scottsdale school district puts $375 million bond measure on November ballot

Valley high school basketball star and Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has died at the age of 29, his agency and the club both reported on Tuesday.

No cause of death was released.

Clarke, born in Canada, moved to Phoenix as a child and played high school basketball at Desert Vista High School in Ahwatukee.

Clarke spent all seven of his NBA seasons in Memphis. He only appeared in two games in 2025-26, spending most of the season battling a calf injury.

The Associated Press reported that Clarke was arrested in late March for speeding and possession of a controlled substance.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke dead at age 29