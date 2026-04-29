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A 26-year-old man is reported missing at the Grand Canyon National Park

Officials are asking for the public's help in locating Sandarsh Krishna
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Sandarsh Krishna
Grand Canyon National Park
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Authorities are searching for a person who was reported as missing at the Grand Canyon National Park on Tuesday.

Park officials are asking for the public's help in locating 26-year-old Sandarsh Krishna, who was last known to be in the park.

Krishna was last believed to be along the Rim Trail along Hermit Road between Bright Angel Lodge and Mohave Point between 4 p.m. on April 27 and 12 a.m. on April 28.

There is no known vehicle associated with Krishna. Officials believe he may have been using a rideshare or taxi service.

Krishna is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build, approximately 160 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing athletic clothing.

Anyone with information regarding this individual’s whereabouts is urged to contact the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

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