AM Roundup: Student to sue Peoria USD over misconduct, family of man killed by Chandler PD files $10M lawsuit

Good Thursday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, June 11; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Heating up in the Valley

The heat keeps building across the Valley. Today in Phoenix, look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 108º. That is nearly five degrees above average for early June. Tonight, humidity moves in with lows in the lower 80s.

A pair of Tempe police officers removed their body-worn cameras and used them as makeshift surveillance devices inside an emergency room to record a mostly naked woman handcuffed to a hospital bed during a medical episode.

The woman, Noor Jehangir, is currently suing the city, and the case is being appealed, court records show.

"I don't think anything I did justifies the way Tempe PD treated me," Jehangir said.

City officials, who declined multiple interview requests, cleared the two officers without conducting interviews and determined their actions did not violate any policies.

However, after ABC15 raised questions about the case, a Tempe Police Department spokesperson sent a statement saying the city is now reviewing its policies to make sure they “align with best practices and community expectations.”

Jehangir’s attorney, Robert Campos, blasted the department’s internal investigation.

"I cannot fathom a reason for them to take their body camera and graphically record for hours. I mean, we're talking hours at the hospital of them shooting a pornographic film," Campos said.

The incident happened in December 2022 inside the Tempe St. Luke's Emergency Room.

Jehangir, who had been arrested on suspicion of shoplifting, was handcuffed to a hospital bed, going through a drug-related medical episode. Tempe had Officers Marra Guajardo and Daniel East keeping her in custody. (Jehangir’s attorney said store surveillance video would later prove she was innocent and all charges were dropped.)

During the episode, Jehangir began to squirm and roll around, pulling off the hospital gown covering her naked body. At first, Guajardo and East tried to cover her with a sheet.

Pt. 1: Lawsuit alleges Tempe officers recorded mostly naked, handcuffed woman in hospital

The family of a man shot and killed by Chandler police is suing the police department and the city of Chandler, seeking more than $10 million in damages.

Messiah McMillian, 27, was shot and killed on March 20, 2025. His family says he was suffering a schizophrenic episode at the time. The lawsuit was filed by attorneys Blake Wilkie, Robert Mactavish, and Nawal Ramay of LLG National Law Group.

Multiple people called 911 that day about McMillian, including a neighbor who reported him rolling in the grass and talking to himself.

His grandmother also called, telling dispatchers McMillian had chased her with a knife.

"My grandson's trying to kill himself. He's trying to kill me. He chased me down with a knife. Please, somebody, please come help my grandson. Please," she said in 911 recordings obtained by ABC15.

McMillian's mother, Kelly Woods, also called, requesting medics instead of police.

Family of man shot and killed by Chandler police in 2025 files $10M lawsuit

After months of wrangling, state lawmakers are moving swiftly on a $18.29 billion budget deal Republican leaders reached with Gov. Katie Hobbs.

With three weeks to go until the new fiscal year, members of the House and Senate advanced the 16-bill package during a joint Appropriations hearing on Wednesday.

Both chambers are expected to vote on the bills on Thursday.

Five things to know about bipartisan Arizona state budget deal

A former Centennial High School student sent a notice of intent to sue to the Peoria Unified School District over allegations of sexual misconduct with two former educators earlier this year.

According to the Notice of Claim obtained by ABC15, the student said he met both educators, Haley Beck and Angela Burlaka, when he was a minor and a student at Centennial High School.

Both Beck and Burlaka are former educators with the school and are under investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct with the same student.

The student, whose name is redacted from the Notice of Claim to the district, accuses the district and school staff of failing to protect him from harm.

Former Centennial High student plans to sue Peoria Unified over sexual misconduct allegations