MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heat builds as storm chances return to Arizona

PHOENIX — It's a hot week in the Valley!

Temperatures are flirting with 110 degrees, although Phoenix has not quite hit it yet.

On average, our first 110-degree day of the year happens around June 11th.

Up north, as temperatures approach 110 degrees at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, an Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect for areas below 4,000 feet in elevation from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

With dangerously hot temperatures like these, make sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outside during the late morning and afternoon hours.

Moisture will surge into Arizona later this week from the south, bringing chances for showers and thunderstorms to parts of the state.

Lightning, gusty winds and blowing dust will be the main threats in the Valley on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

We could see some measurable rain in parts of the high country as storm chances ramp up over the weekend.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.60" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

