AM Roundup: PXU to add more officers, sergeant blasts MCAO over plea deal, Flock cams removed in Chandler

Good Friday morning! It's the end of the workweek, and it's Doughnut Day, so treat yourself to a sweet treat today! (We have a list of deals, so you can be a Smart Shopper, too!)

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, June 5; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Fire danger this weekend across Arizona

Another red-hot day to close out the workweek! We're calling for a high of 108º this afternoon. That's six degrees above average for early June.

Expect a breeze tonight and all weekend long, with highs holding well above 100º.

The Phoenix Union High School Governing Board voted Thursday night to accept millions of dollars in state grant money to support expanding police on their campuses.

The number of School Resource Officers, SROs, and School Safety Officers, SSOs, district-wide will increase from six to 15 starting in the fall.

An officer will be assigned to each of the 11 comprehensive campuses. Another four officers will rotate between the district’s small and specialty schools.

The latest Arizona School Safety Grant Award funding approved by the board is $2.7 million annually through 2029. That breaks down to more than $185,000 allocated per SRO/SSO position over three years.

In 2020, district leaders decided to cut ties with SROs. Then in 2023, they brought some back.

Last year, the board voted against accepting state funds for more officers, which drew criticism from Arizona Superintendent Tom Horne.

Phoenix Union High School District to add more officers in the fall

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge sentenced a man to four years in prison for making terrorist threats and advancing on a deputy with a knife.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office reached a plea deal with Ismail Hamed earlier this year that allowed him to designate his crimes as non-dangerous and receive a reduced prison sentence.

He will be eligible for release in August 2029, according to online state inmate records.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge sentenced a man to four years in prison for making terrorist threats and advancing on a deputy with a knife.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office reached a plea deal with Ismail Hamed earlier this year that allowed him to designate his crimes as non-dangerous and receive a reduced prison sentence.

He will be eligible for release in August 2029, according to online state inmate records.

MCSO sergeant blasts county attorney over plea deal in ‘terrorism’ case

A man is injured after a police shooting involving Avondale police officers in Litchfield Park.

Officials say it happened near Dysart and Camelback roads Thursday afternoon.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured, the department said.

Avondale police officials say police responded to a residence in the area to "authorize a court order." Details of that court order have not been provided.

While at the residence, officers made contact with a man who they say was in possession of a firearm.

During the contact, one officer fired their weapon, striking the man. He was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Man injured after police shooting involving Avondale officers in Litchfield Park

The future of Flock Safety cameras won't be discussed in Chandler until July, but since the heated council meeting last month, five cameras have been removed from just one neighborhood.

Chandler launched a pilot program in 2024 in and around the Galveston neighborhood using Flock gunshot detection and automated license plate reader technology to "address recurring firearm-related crimes."

The city says the gunshot technology, which ended in 2025, gave officers faster, more precise information, and the license plate readers could help identify potential suspect vehicles.

"I have been living in this neighborhood for 27 years, and I can say it's a really nice place to live,” said Jaime Padilla, a Galveston neighborhood resident.

Jaime Padilla and other neighbors ABC15 talked to off camera were not aware of the cameras.

"If they are there, it might help someday, you never know, but as far as I am concerned, it doesn't bother me if they are on or not,” Padilla said.

Chandler confirms 5 Flock Safety license plate reader cameras removed from one neighborhood