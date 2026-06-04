MCSO sergeant blasts county attorney over plea deal in ‘terrorism’ case

PHOENIX — A Maricopa County Superior Court judge sentenced a man to four years in prison for making terrorist threats and advancing on a deputy with a knife.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office reached a plea deal with Ismail Hamed earlier this year that allowed him to designate his crimes as non-dangerous and receive a reduced prison sentence.

He will be eligible for release in August 2029, according to online state inmate records.

At Hamed’s sentencing, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brandon Wells told the judge the crime has had an impact on his life and family.

He also sharply criticized the plea deal.

“There was an extreme lack of communication to me not only from the MCSO but also the county attorney’s office,” Wells said. “The United States does not negotiate with terrorists and the county attorney did just that.”

ABC15 asked County Attorney Rachel Mitchell about the plea deal and Wells’s statement at her monthly press briefing.

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“I completely understand (Wells’s) perspective. He was there facing that danger,” Mitchell said, adding, “It’s not a matter of negotiating with terrorists. We looked at the information provided to us and there was a significant mental health history that we did take into account.”

Hamed was arrested in January 2019 after attacking Wells .

He ignored repeated commands to drop a knife while moving toward Wells, according to body camera video.

When Hamed got within a few feet of Wells, he shot him twice.

The case drew national attention with leaders announcing that investigators found Hamed had become “radicalized” and wanted to harm law enforcement to “promote terror.”

Hamed also spoke at the sentencing and apologized to Wells while denying ties to any terrorist groups.

“Words cannot express how sorry I am for the pain and the suffering I have caused you,” he said. “I have no ties to any terrorist organization. I do not support terrorism at all. I am just a mentally ill person looking for help and guidance.”

Hamed claimed he was attempting suicide-by-cop.

The case faced several delays as the court managed issues related to Hamed’s competency,” records show.

Prosecutor Edward Leiter also addressed the judge at the sentencing and said he and Mitchell “toiled” with this case and how to decide what to do.

Leiter said he believes prison is necessary, but he also wants Hamed to be successful. To highlight this point, the prosecutor said that’s why MCAO allowed Hamed to remain out of custody between the plea deal and sentencing so he could finish up college.

Contact ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing at ABC15.com.