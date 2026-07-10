Mesa police officer sues counselor, city alleging 'grooming' and 'misconduct' during PTSD treatment

MESA, AZ — A Mesa police officer is suing the city and his former counselor, alleging he was "groomed" and "manipulated" while getting treatment for PTSD.

The lawsuit, filed in June, said the officer started seeking help in 2024.

The complaint says the officer, nearing retirement, was referred to Jennifer Cooper by current and former members of the police department.

Court documents claim Cooper had an agreement with the City of Mesa and diagnosed the officer with PTSD.

"In this contractual capacity with Defendant City of Mesa, Defendant Cooper was engaged to provide and did in fact provide behavioral health counseling services at the behest of the Defendant City of Mesa to [the police officer] pursuant to ARS Section 38-673 (aka the Craig Tiger Law)," said the lawsuit.

During treatment, the lawsuit alleges Cooper "groomed and seduced" the officer while initiating an intimate relationship.

Court documents and state records show that in June 2025, a complaint was filed against Cooper by a supervisor.

The next month, the Arizona Board of Behavioral Health Examiners met and accepted a consent agreement.

The agreement meant Cooper had to voluntarily surrender her license and stop providing services to her clients within 30 days.

"Respondent engaged in a sexual relationship with Client who was Respondent’s current psychotherapy client," read the agreement signed by Cooper.

She did not attend the meeting, according to public audio reviewed by ABC15. During the meeting, it was discussed that the "client" was a Mesa police officer.

The civil complaint involving Cooper is one of two lawsuits filed on behalf of the police officer and his wife.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

It says the relationship between the now-former counselor and the officer ended in August 2025, but it spurred an internal investigation.

The lawsuit alleges the investigation damaged the officer's reputation.

ABC15 tried to reach out to Cooper by calling the number attached to her previous license and what appears to be a current business.

The City of Mesa would also not comment or answer any of our questions about Cooper or the allegations.

The couple's attorney spoke with ABC15 over the phone and said this lawsuit is based on ethical obligations.

The ABC15 Investigators reviewed business and state records for Cooper, and it appears she was speaking to first responders across the Valley and even outside Arizona.

Have a tip? Email ABC15 Investigators Dave Biscobing and Ashley Holden at Dave@abc15.com and ashley.holden@abc15.com.