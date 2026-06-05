MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Fire danger this weekend across Arizona

PHOENIX — It's a hot week in the Valley!

Some of our hottest Valley neighborhoods will flirt with 110 degrees again on Friday, putting us several degrees above normal for this time of year.

Breezes will pick up too, which could help prevent ozone pollution from building up. So, right now, no air quality alerts have been issued.

Temperatures will drop little by little as breezes continue into the weekend. Phoenix will fall to 105 degrees by Sunday.

Up north, winds will be gusting at 35 to 45 mph over the weekend, and as those winds pick up and conditions stay dry, fire danger will increase.

Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches (which could be upgraded to Red Flag Warnings later) have been issued across Arizona for Saturday and Sunday.

Be extra cautious over the weekend. One spark could start a raging wildfire.

Don't flick cigarettes out the window and make sure nothing is dragging from your vehicle that could cause a spark.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.60" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

