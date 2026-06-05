Phoenix Union High School District to add more officers in the fall

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Union High School Governing Board voted Thursday night to accept millions of dollars in state grant money to support expanding police on their campuses.

The number of School Resource Officers, SROs, and School Safety Officers, SSOs, district-wide will increase from six to 15 starting in the fall.

An officer will be assigned to each of the 11 comprehensive campuses. Another four officers will rotate between the district’s small and specialty schools.

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The latest Arizona School Safety Grant Award funding approved by the board is $2.7 million annually through 2029. That breaks down to more than $185,000 allocated per SRO/SSO position over three years.

In 2020, district leaders decided to cut ties with SROs. Then in 2023, they brought some back.

Last year, the board voted against accepting state funds for more officers, which drew criticism from Arizona Superintendent Tom Horne.