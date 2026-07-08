AM Roundup: Prescott officials sued, businesses struggle amid roadwork, sparks fly at Scottsdale City Council

It's going to be a sizzling-hot Wednesday across Arizona, with temperatures in the Valley reaching 114º. Keep safety top of mind, never leave anything that breathes in a car, and check on friends, family, and neighbors.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, July 8; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warnings through Thursday in the Valley

It's another day of extreme heat across the Valley. We're forecasting a high of 114º, making it the hottest day of 2026 so far in Phoenix. Tonight stays clear and hot, only dropping to 91º. Tomorrow, we do it all over again at 114º.

Where to find heat relief in the Valley in 2026: cooling centers, hydration stations and more

The City of Prescott and the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority are facing a lawsuit filed by a man who claims he was arrested, maliciously prosecuted, and defamed based on false allegations from a local fire chief.

Matt Massucci is also specifically suing Prescott Chief Amy Bonney, Det. John Hanna, and Deputy Fire Chief Dustin Parra.

Central Arizona Fire and Prescott police declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed because officials did not agree to settle the case following an official notice of claim filed earlier this year.

The case against Massucci began on July 16, 2023.

Parra's wife called 911, claiming Massucci had pulled a gun on their family outside a gas station.

Everyone left the scene before police arrived. Acting solely on the family's account, officials arrested Massucci days later and charged him with four felonies, which cumulatively carried decades of prison time.

Prescott officials sued for malicious prosecution, defamation

"I think your time is up,” Scottsdale City Council incumbent candidate Solange Whithead told challenger Michelle Ugenti-Rita during a debate Tuesday at City Hall.

“I’m sure you want my time to be up because you don’t like that I’m calling you out,” Ugenti-Rita shot back at her.

It was one of several sharp exchanges between candidates as they compete for three council seats. The primary election is just two weeks away. A candidate has to receive the majority of the votes cast to win a seat outright in the July 21st primary.

Candidates include incumbents Barry Graham and Solange Whitehead, and challengers Crystal Carroll, Raoul Zubia, Ethan Knowlden, Eric Sloan, Bob Littlefield, and Michelle Ugenti-Rita.

The debate touched on several key issues for the city of 243,000 people, including water concerns, overdevelopment, and whether the city council needs to be more civil.

“There’s no civility here, and there hasn’t been in the 25 years I’ve been involved,” said candidate Bob Littlefield, who is a former councilman and running for a seat this year.

Dark money quickly became a debate topic after financial reports filed last week showed a political action committee called Better Together has funneled a quarter million dollars into the race so far.

Sparks fly at Scottsdale City Council debate over ‘dark money’

Months-long road construction along Val Vista Drive has left business owners in the Mesa neighborhood near Southern Avenue frustrated and desperate for relief.

The city’s Val Vista Drive Improvement project, underway since last August, aims to widen the road, add storm drains, and install new bike lanes between U.S. 60 and Enid Avenue. But for small businesses lining the corridor, the ongoing work has become a daily hardship.

“It's a mess,” said Deanna France, co-owner of Arizona Batting Club, where the noise from bulldozers is a constant reminder of declining foot traffic.

France said April sales dropped by more than $30,000.

“I don’t understand why they tore up the road the way they have,” France said. “Why not do it in pieces, where it’s not as restrictive for small businesses?”

Across the street, Niro’s House restaurant owner Omar Karkoutli echoed her concerns.

“They’re saying the project will end in June,” Karkoutli said, but the deadline seems hard to believe for merchants who have seen profits slip as much as 20%.

Mesa businesses struggle as Val Vista Drive roadwork drags on

A north Phoenix piano teacher, Rory Dowse, is celebrating a student who's proving limitations don't always have the final say.

After losing the use of her right hand following an injury and surgery, 17-year-old Freya Terris, a pianist from Northern Ireland, spent two years relearning how to perform using only her left hand.

The effort culminated in a historic achievement: becoming the first known pianist to pass the highest level of the world's leading piano exam board entirely one-handed.

Her success was so groundbreaking that the organization told her she now holds "a little place in history."

Phoenix piano teacher celebrates student who beat the odds to make history