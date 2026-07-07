WATCH: Phoenix piano teacher celebrates student who beat the odds to make history

PHOENIX — A north Phoenix piano teacher, Rory Dowse, is celebrating a student who's proving limitations don't always have the final say.

After losing the use of her right hand following an injury and surgery, 17-year-old Freya Terris, a pianist from Northern Ireland, spent two years relearning how to perform using only her left hand.

The effort culminated in a historic achievement: becoming the first known pianist to pass the highest level of the world's leading piano exam board entirely one-handed.

Her success was so groundbreaking that the organization told her she now holds "a little place in history."

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom explores the unique teacher-student relationship that crossed an ocean, a seven-hour time difference, and seemingly impossible odds.