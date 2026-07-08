MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warnings through Thursday in the Valley

PHOENIX — The hottest stretch of the year so far is here!

That's why we've declared Wednesday and Thursday as ABC15 Weather Action Days.

Extreme Heat Warnings are in effect through Thursday for the Valley and much of southern and western Arizona, with Valley highs soaring between 111 and 115 degrees.

An Extreme Heat Warning also covers the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet through Saturday. If a canyon hike is on your list this week, it's worth rethinking those plans.

Heat is the deadliest weather hazard in Arizona, and the little decisions make the biggest difference.

Limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day, stay hydrated even if you don't feel thirsty, and take breaks in the shade or air conditioning whenever you can.

Never leave kids or pets in a hot car, not even for a minute. And check on your neighbors, especially older adults and anyone without reliable cooling.

Meanwhile, the same ridge of high pressure driving this heat will also pull in some moisture over.

A few spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible this week, mainly along the Mogollon Rim, the White Mountains and southeast Arizona.

If that ridge shifts farther north and east, it could open the door to a more active round of monsoon storms across the state beginning this weekend and into next week.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.76" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.16" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

