AM Roundup: Phoenix mall shooting, one year after death of Officer Facio, Scottsdale teen's national award

PHOENIX — Happy Wednesday! After a great game one to start the Stanley Cup Finals, the NBA Finals will have a challenge to follow that up tonight on ABC15!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, June 3; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Flirting with 110s this week in the Valley

The heat keeps building around the Valley today. Phoenix climbs to 107º this afternoon, running more than five degrees above normal for early June. Tomorrow turns hotter and breezier, topping out at 108º.

Two people are hurt after a shooting on Tuesday night at Desert Sky Mall in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police were called to the mall just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found two people had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say multiple people were detained as they cleared the mall. None of those people, however, is believed to be the shooter.

No information on a suspect has been released at this point.

Two people hurt in shooting at Desert Sky Mall

One year ago, Apache Junction police pulled over a man near Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road following a 911 call about a man waving a handgun.

The stop began after a caller reported seeing the driver, Roger Nunez, flashing a gun from a Tesla.

"He's in a Tesla flashing his gun," the 911 caller said. "He's flashing it while my son's in the damn car."

During the stop, an officer asked Nunez if he had any weapons. Nunez said no. When asked to step out of the car, body camera video shows Nunez grabbing a handgun. Officers attempted to use less-lethal measures, including pepperballs, while ordering Nunez to drop the weapon and comply with their commands.

Nunez then fired at officers. Apache Junction Officer Gabriel Facio was shot in the face.

"He told me what had happened, that Officer Facio had been hit by gunfire in the face, and it wasn't looking good,” AJPD Chief Michael Pooley recalled getting the news this time last year.

Facio, a husband and father, was taken to a hospital, where he died six days later.

One year after Officer Gabriel Facio's death, Apache Junction police say his memory makes them stronger

In southeast Mesa, a large stone wall stands as more than just a barrier; it represents a dividing line between neighbors, their opinions, and city plans to open a closed section of Crismon Road to traffic. The city has eyed reopening this dusty, quarter-mile stretch since 2001, incorporating it into master transportation plans and initiating previous rounds of public input.

Currently closed to cars all the way to Elliott Road, the stretch is frequented by local residents for exercise. City leaders emphasize the potential benefits of traffic flow and access, but not all neighbors are convinced.

“It’s a neighborhood concern for anybody who’s had kids,” said retired police officer Christopher Emmons, who has lived nearby for two decades. Emmons opposes the reopening, citing fears that increased traffic will pose risks for children crossing the street on bikes, walking, jogging, and heading to nearby schools.

“With the amount of kids that go back and forth across Crismon... it still creates an unsafe environment,” Emmons said.

Emmons also claims public discussion has been lacking, stating he and other opponents were unaware of any forums on the matter. Meanwhile, a second petition supporting the reopening reflects the opinions of neighbors who believe it will improve access to Gilbert schools and foster stronger connections among homeowners.

Stone wall marks divide as Mesa considers reopening Crismon Road

A Scottsdale teen is being recognized nationally. Soon-to-be Desert Mountain High senior Eric Wang was notified that he would be receiving the Congressional Award Gold Medal.

The Congressional Award is the highest honor that the US Congress can give to a civilian youth.

In order to qualify for the gold medal specifically, a student has to do at least 800 hours of a combination of things: public service, physical fitness, personal development, and more.

Scottsdale teen to receive Congressional Award Gold Medal