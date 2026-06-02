Scottsdale teen to receive Congressional Award Gold Medal

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale teen is being recognized nationally. Soon-to-be Desert Mountain High senior Eric Wang was notified that he would be receiving the Congressional Award Gold Medal.

The Congressional Award is the highest honor that the US Congress can give to a civilian youth.

In order to qualify for the gold medal specifically, a student has to do at least 800 hours of a combination of things: public service, physical fitness, personal development, and more.

In the video player above, hear from Eric Wang about what he’s done to help achieve this goal and what he hopes to do in the future.