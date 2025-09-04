AM Roundup: Monsoon storms, two Valley officers hit by a car Wednesday

Don't forget your umbrellas today! Even after last night's monsoon storms, we are expecting very heavy rain on this Thursday!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, September 4; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Weather Action Day Thursday with flooding possible in central and southern Arizona

A flood watch goes into effect later today across the Valley as showers and thunderstorms become more widespread, especially this evening. Until then, expect partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures, with highs topping out in the mid-90s.

Zoyo Neighborhood Yogurt is teaming up with Make-A-Wish Arizona for a special event to beat the heat and celebrate their 45 years of granting wishes here in Arizona!

Visit any of the Zoyo Neighborhood Yogurt’s 20 Valley locations today for a sweet treat while helping to make a difference in the lives of local wish kids.

Enjoy a cool, frozen yogurt treat, with 25% of today's sales going to Make-A-Wish Arizona, granting wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Monsoon storms rolled through the Valley Wednesday night!

A wall of dust moved in from Pinal County before rain and lightning came in to the Valley with the storms.

It comes a day ahead of what is expected to be a wild day of monsoon storms Thursday, where some parts of town could see an inch of rain or more!

Some parts of the Valley saw almost an inch of rain last night. Check out last night's rainfall totals.

A Flood Watch is in place for the Valley from Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.

Check out some of the videos we received last night:

Monsoon storm moves through Mesa Wednesday night

Lightning at Higley and Germann roads in Gilbert

Two Valley law enforcement officers hurt in separate crashs on Wednesday

Two Valley law enforcement officers were hurt Wednesday after separate crashes in Phoenix.

Wednesday morning around 11:15 a.m., a Phoenix police sergeant was hit by a car near 32nd Street and Cactus Road.

The sergeant and another man were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Then Wednesday night, a Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy was hurt when he was hit by a car that ran a red light at 3rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Lawmakers held a closed-door stakeholder meeting following the high-profile murders of three kids known to the Department of Child Safety.

Elected officials, law enforcement, and tribal leaders discussed crucial improvements to the child welfare system.

"There are some gaps, but we're working towards them," said Pascua Yaqui Tribe Councilman Jose-Enrique Saldana.

Not everyone who attended the meeting was ready to talk, but those who were called the discussion a good starting point.

"I feel that the meeting was very productive, and it was positive," said Senator Carine Werner.

Lawmakers hold closed-door meeting amid probe into DCS