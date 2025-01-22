MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Freeze Warnings in effect in the Valley

PHOENIX — A major blast of cold winter weather is moving into Arizona!

Freeze Warnings are in effect across the Valley until 9 a.m. this morning.

Remember to protect the 4 P's (people, pets, plants and pipes) as temperatures plummet tonight. Bundle up and bring your pets inside, protect any sensitive plants by covering them with a blanket, sheet or towel, and wrap any exposed pipes to prevent them from bursting.

Another storm passing through on Thursday will bring breezy to windy conditions across the state, further reinforcing the cool air already in place. Valley winds could gust up to 25 mph, while gusts in the high country may reach around 40 mph.

High pressure will return later this week and help to warm things up again. Phoenix will climb back into the low 70s with overnight temperatures in the 40s on Friday and Saturday.

Then, another storm system will move in by the end of the weekend, bringing more cool air and chances for rain and snow showers.

Valley temperatures will drop back into the mid 60s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with a slight chance of spotty showers each of those days.

If we don't get any measurable rain at Sky Harbor, we could break the 1972 record of 160 dry days in a row.

As Tuesday, January 21st, Phoenix has had 152 days in a row without measurable rain. That's the second-longest dry streak on record.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.65" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

